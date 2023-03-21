Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.61.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $143.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average is $119.98. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,997 shares of company stock worth $38,408,991. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.