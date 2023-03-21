Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Trean Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Trean Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $311.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). Trean Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 4,528.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

