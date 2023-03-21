NovoCure’s (NVCR) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $99.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVCR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut NovoCure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.44.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,748 shares of company stock valued at $24,674,511 over the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

