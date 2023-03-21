StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Stock Down 1.7 %

UMPQ opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Umpqua

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 65.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

