MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Maxim Group started coverage on MediWound in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.40.

MediWound Price Performance

Shares of MDWD opened at $10.92 on Friday. MediWound has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,663,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Stories

