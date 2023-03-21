GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 target price on GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.
GoHealth Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $298.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.15.
Institutional Trading of GoHealth
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoHealth (GOCO)
