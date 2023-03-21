GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 target price on GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

GoHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $298.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of GoHealth

GoHealth Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 3,465.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

