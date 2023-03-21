Comparing Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) & Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) and Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Earth Science Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Daré Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earth Science Tech $10,000.00 1,083.27 $3.17 million N/A N/A Daré Bioscience N/A N/A -$38.70 million ($0.36) -2.69

Profitability

Earth Science Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Daré Bioscience.

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Daré Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earth Science Tech N/A -168.23% -49.75% Daré Bioscience N/A -76.11% -47.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Earth Science Tech and Daré Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Daré Bioscience 0 0 5 0 3.00

Daré Bioscience has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 467.01%. Given Daré Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Daré Bioscience is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

Risk and Volatility

Earth Science Tech has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daré Bioscience has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daré Bioscience beats Earth Science Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc. engages in research and development of pharmaceutical products and topicals. The company was founded on April 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Doral, FL.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L. Hawley in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

