Reviewing Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AxoGen and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A

AxoGen currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.47%. Nuwellis has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 413.35%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than AxoGen.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $138.58 million 2.61 -$26.99 million ($0.68) -12.47 Nuwellis $8.54 million 0.69 -$14.52 million ($125.00) -0.04

This table compares AxoGen and Nuwellis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nuwellis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen. AxoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of AxoGen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -20.88% -19.05% -9.90% Nuwellis -170.02% -88.36% -63.70%

Volatility and Risk

AxoGen has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AxoGen beats Nuwellis on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AxoGen

Axogen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

