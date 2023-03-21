Analyzing Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) & Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Independence Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Independence Realty Trust $628.53 million 5.61 $117.25 million $0.53 29.66

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Realty Trust 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Horizon Group Properties and Independence Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Independence Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $20.81, indicating a potential upside of 32.40%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Independence Realty Trust 18.66% 3.15% 1.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Group Properties

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

