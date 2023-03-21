Head-To-Head Survey: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) versus Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Berry has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berry and Canadian Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $918.34 million 0.62 $250.17 million $3.05 2.42 Canadian Natural Resources $38.10 billion 1.49 $8.41 billion $7.34 7.02

Analyst Recommendations

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Berry. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Berry and Canadian Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 0 0 3 0 3.00 Canadian Natural Resources 0 3 5 0 2.63

Berry currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.60%. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $92.91, indicating a potential upside of 80.20%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Berry.

Profitability

This table compares Berry and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry 27.24% 30.69% 14.11% Canadian Natural Resources 22.20% 33.18% 16.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Berry shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Berry pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Canadian Natural Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Berry on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production. The Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations. The Midstream & Refining segment focuses on maintaining pipeline operations and investment. The Exploration & Production segment consists of operations in North America, largely in Western Canada, the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea, and Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa in Africa. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

