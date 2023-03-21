Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.33.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Parkland Trading Up 2.5 %

TSE PKI opened at C$28.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.48. Parkland has a one year low of C$24.25 and a one year high of C$39.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.46.

Parkland Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Parkland

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$572,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$864,648.20. Insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

