M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,022,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after buying an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after buying an additional 1,428,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after buying an additional 875,870 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

