Head-To-Head Analysis: Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) & C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) and C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Consensus Cloud Solutions and C3.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consensus Cloud Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 C3.ai 2 7 2 0 2.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $60.40, suggesting a potential upside of 86.36%. C3.ai has a consensus price target of $20.45, suggesting a potential downside of 5.22%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions is more favorable than C3.ai.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.8% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of C3.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of C3.ai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and C3.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consensus Cloud Solutions 20.07% -27.67% 12.90% C3.ai -98.35% -27.12% -23.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and C3.ai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consensus Cloud Solutions $362.42 million 1.77 $72.41 million $3.71 8.74 C3.ai $252.76 million 9.58 -$192.07 million ($2.42) -8.92

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than C3.ai. C3.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consensus Cloud Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C3.ai has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats C3.ai on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data. It serves healthcare, education, law, and financial services industries. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions. Its C3 AI applications include C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process, and finished goods inventory levels; C3 AI Supply Network Risk, which provides visibility into risks of disruption throughout the supply chain operations for enterprise supply chain managers; C3 AI Customer Churn Management, which enables account executives and relationship managers to monitor customer satisfaction using transactional, behavioral, and contextual information, as well as to take action to prevent customer churn with AI-based and human-interpretable predictions and warning; C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, a solution for scheduling production; C3 AI Predictive Maintenance, which provides insight into asset risk to maintenance planners and equipment operators; C3 AI Fraud Detection solution; and C3 AI Energy Management solution. The company also offers integrated turnkey enterprise AI applications for various market segments, including oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, retail, banking, financial services, intelligence, aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, smart cities, transportation, and others. C3.ai, Inc. serves customers primarily in Europe, Asia, and the United States. It has strategic partnerships with Baker Hughes in the areas of oil and gas market; FIS in the areas of financial services market; Raytheon in the areas of the U.S. defense and intelligence communities; and Microsoft and Adobe in the areas of customer relationship management. The company was formerly known as C3 IoT, Inc. and changed its name to C3.ai, Inc. in June 2019. C3.ai, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

