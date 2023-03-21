Financial Comparison: Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) & Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Qorvo and Sigma Designs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 2 15 5 0 2.14 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qorvo currently has a consensus target price of $109.57, suggesting a potential upside of 10.44%. Given Qorvo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qorvo is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

86.5% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Qorvo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Qorvo has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 11.06% 19.41% 11.49% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qorvo and Sigma Designs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $4.65 billion 2.13 $1.03 billion $4.26 23.29 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Summary

Qorvo beats Sigma Designs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things. The Infrastructure & Defense Products segment is involved in supplying RF, system-on-a-chip and power management solutions for applications in wireless infrastructure, defense, Wi-Fi, smart home, automotive, and Internet of things. The firm’s products include amplifiers, control products, discrete transistors, filters & duplexers, frequency converters & sources, integrated products, optical components, passives, power management products, switches, and wireless connectivity products. The company was founded on December 13, 2013, and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

