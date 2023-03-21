Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Honest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.04.
Shares of HNST stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Honest has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.44.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Honest by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Honest by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Honest by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Honest by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
