Critical Survey: WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) versus CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) and WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CompuMed and WeTrade Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.36 million 0.56 $1.07 million $0.32 9.38 WeTrade Group $14.38 million 3.78 $5.18 million N/A N/A

WeTrade Group has higher revenue and earnings than CompuMed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.1% of WeTrade Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CompuMed and WeTrade Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 6.42% 10.95% 7.76% WeTrade Group -59.01% -34.07% -27.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CompuMed and WeTrade Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

WeTrade Group beats CompuMed on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

