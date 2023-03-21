Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.10.
Groupon Trading Down 0.7 %
GRPN opened at $4.06 on Friday. Groupon has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Groupon Company Profile
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
