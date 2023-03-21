Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.10.

GRPN opened at $4.06 on Friday. Groupon has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Groupon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $414,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 45.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $6,673,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

