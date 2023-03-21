F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,506,294 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

F5 Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $142.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.51. F5 has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $217.41.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

