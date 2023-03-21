Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Lancaster Colony Stock Up 1.3 %
LANC opened at $200.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.66 and a 200-day moving average of $187.86. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $214.00.
Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.
Lancaster Colony Company Profile
Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.
