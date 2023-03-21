Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target at $32.50

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Golar LNG Price Performance
GLNG stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $30.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.