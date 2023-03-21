Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target at $32.50

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Golar LNG Price Performance

GLNG stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

About Golar LNG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $1,733,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 96,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

