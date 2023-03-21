Brokerages Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Target Price at $358.78

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $358.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $316.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.43 and its 200 day moving average is $240.96. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $461.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

