Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %

CFG stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,712,000 after buying an additional 2,087,841 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

