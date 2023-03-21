Barclays Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $78.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.17.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.24.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,705,002 shares of company stock valued at $519,305,954. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

