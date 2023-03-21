Bryan, Garnier & Co Begins Coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.59.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,516,250. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.