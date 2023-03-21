Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

