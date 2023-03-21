StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,658,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,948 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 916.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,058,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954,486 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 20.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 283,000 shares during the period. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.