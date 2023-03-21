StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Diana Shipping Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.
Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,658,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,948 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 916.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,058,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954,486 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 20.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 283,000 shares during the period. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
