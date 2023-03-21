NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBYGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE NBY opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.76. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

