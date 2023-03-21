StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Yamana Gold Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of AUY opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
