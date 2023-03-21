Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.20.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Trading Down 0.5 %

OMI opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $961.13 million, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $47.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.