B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $5.07.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

