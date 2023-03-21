Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

DCT stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

About Duck Creek Technologies

(Get Rating)

See Also

Duck Creek Technologies develops industry-specific software that helps insurance carriers to deploy and manage their products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.