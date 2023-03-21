GSK (NYSE:GSK) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GSK. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.40) to GBX 1,730 ($21.25) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.25) to GBX 1,550 ($19.03) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.
GSK Price Performance
NYSE GSK opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60. GSK has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 448,972 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GSK
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
