StockNews.com Downgrades Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $8.63 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 84.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

About Kronos Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.