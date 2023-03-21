Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.20.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $125.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $303,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Further Reading

