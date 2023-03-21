Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

MLVF opened at $15.40 on Friday. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $117.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Malvern Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLVF. UBS Group AG increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

