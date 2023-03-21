GAP (NYSE:GPS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPS. Citigroup increased their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised GAP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut GAP from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of GPS opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. GAP has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,975 shares of company stock worth $176,555. 44.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in GAP by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,135,000 after buying an additional 247,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after buying an additional 124,677 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co lifted its stake in GAP by 9,453.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after buying an additional 2,610,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,617,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

