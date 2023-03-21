Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NTIC opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.69 million, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.86. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

