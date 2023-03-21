International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IBM opened at $125.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.30 and its 200 day moving average is $135.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

