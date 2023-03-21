Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDLS. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Noodles & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

NDLS opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $221.45 million, a PE ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $308,070.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 970,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,028.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 7,168.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

