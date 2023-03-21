Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$203.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$203.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTC.A. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$164.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$196.00 price target (up from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

TSE CTC.A opened at C$164.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$163.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$155.01. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$139.24 and a twelve month high of C$195.00.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.