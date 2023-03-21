StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $35.34.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
