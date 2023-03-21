Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.17.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of MGA opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 3,219.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.