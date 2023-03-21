CICC Research Initiates Coverage on FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $411.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,350 shares of company stock worth $2,646,724 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,306 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,770,000 after purchasing an additional 84,788 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

