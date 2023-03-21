RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.
RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $10.17 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 1.78.
Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RLJ Lodging Trust
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
