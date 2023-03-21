Contrasting Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) & Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Chemung Financial pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Independent Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chemung Financial and Independent Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Independent Bank Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Chemung Financial currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.59%. Independent Bank Group has a consensus target price of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.63%. Given Independent Bank Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

This table compares Chemung Financial and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 27.97% 16.74% 1.15% Independent Bank Group 27.78% 8.72% 1.16%

Risk and Volatility

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chemung Financial and Independent Bank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $102.91 million 1.99 $28.78 million $6.13 7.15 Independent Bank Group $706.48 million 2.77 $196.29 million $4.69 10.13

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Chemung Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities. The WMG segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The company was founded on January 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions. The company was founded by David R. Brooks in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

