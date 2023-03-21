Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
CABA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cabaletta Bio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.
Cabaletta Bio Price Performance
CABA stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $12.88.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
