Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

CABA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cabaletta Bio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.

CABA stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

