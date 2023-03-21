HC Wainwright Raises Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target to $15.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cabaletta Bio’s FY2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

CABA stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $221.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

About Cabaletta Bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 147,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

