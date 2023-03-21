HC Wainwright Raises Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target to $15.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cabaletta Bio’s FY2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.
Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance
CABA stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $221.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.57.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
