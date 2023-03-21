KeyCorp Weighs in on LivePerson, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for LivePerson in a research note issued on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey expects that the technology company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for LivePerson’s current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LivePerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Shares of LPSN opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $284.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

