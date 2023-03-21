Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $6.58 Per Share

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Duke Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $6.58 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on DUK. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $97.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.82. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 104.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

