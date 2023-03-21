Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Purple Innovation Price Performance

Shares of PRPL opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $238.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 5,960,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,821,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,814,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,665,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Purple Innovation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 40,854,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926,332 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,727,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,782 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 896,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

